This week on The Score, former Harps Manager Anthony Gorman joins us for this week’s League of Ireland chat.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins confirms he is staying with Derry City. We hear from Damian McErlain as Derry prepare for the All Ireland Minor Final and Harold McGuinness of Extreme North joins us to discuss the Inishowen Quadrathon which incorporates 4 half or 4 full marathons.