Three men have been charged in relation to assaults and a number of public order incidents at a pub in Co Sligo.

It happened in the early hours of Monday, July 3rd.

Three men in their 20s were taken to Sligo General Hospital to be treated for injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening.

Three men, aged in their 20 and 40s, have been charged in relation to the assault.

They are due to appear before Sligo District Court this morning at 10.30am.