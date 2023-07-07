Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

10% increase in number signing on Live Register in Donegal

There’s been a 10% year on year increase in the numbers signing on the Live Register in Donegal.

There were 9,578 people on the register at the end of June, compared to 8,725 the previous year.

The highest percentage increase was recorded in Ballyshannon with 1,167 people signing on, a rise of 32%.

There were 1,170 people signing on in Dungloe, up 30%, while a 20% increase was recorded in Killybegs, with 675 people on the register there.

There was a 7% increase recorded in Letterkenny with a total of 2,578, while Buncrana’s figure of 1,726 represented a rise of 6%.

Two offices were virtually unchanged – Donegal Town with 586 and Dunfanaghy with 508.

Ballybofey was the only office to record a decrease with 1,168 people on the register, a fall of 7%.

 

2023 Figures –

2022 Figures –

 

