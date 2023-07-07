Donegal player selected for Irish Women’s Under-20 rugby squad

Donegal’s Laoise McGonagle has been selected for the Ireland Women’s Under-20 squad ahead of this month’s landmark trip to Rome to play against Italy and Scotland in a series of training matches.

Following a screening camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre, head coach Neill Alcorn has selected a group of 26 players to travel to Italy as an Ireland Women’s Under-20 programme is launched for the first time.

McGonagle plays her rugby for Galwegians RFC and has also represented Connacht. She is also a member of Tir Chonaill AC.