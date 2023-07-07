Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Inishowen gearing up for another Quadrathon

A unique event is being held in Inishowen in August with The Extreme North Quadrathon, comprising four marathons or four half marathons over four consecutive days.

It’s a big challenge for all involved, but also very rewarding. The event has grown considerable since it was first held over a decade ago.

Aside from the spectacular scenery en-route, including going through Mamore Gap, there is also the local hospitality and medals for each race that interlock to form a trophy if you do all four.

Chris Ashmore has been speaking with the organiser of the Quadrathon – Harold McGuinness:

Highland Radio listeners who sign up for the event and who use the code Highland will be eligible for a discount.

Top Stories

o baoighail 2
News, Top Stories

Writer Padraig O’Baoighill honoured by Donegal County Council

7 July 2023
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Three men due in court in Derry in connection with DCI Caldwell attack

7 July 2023
Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

O’Brien confident construction worker shortage won’t compromise construction plans

7 July 2023
Fr Rocks Banner
News

Man arrested after stabbing at Under 16s GAA match in Cookstown

7 July 2023
