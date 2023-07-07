Inishowen gearing up for another Quadrathon

A unique event is being held in Inishowen in August with The Extreme North Quadrathon, comprising four marathons or four half marathons over four consecutive days.

It’s a big challenge for all involved, but also very rewarding. The event has grown considerable since it was first held over a decade ago.

Aside from the spectacular scenery en-route, including going through Mamore Gap, there is also the local hospitality and medals for each race that interlock to form a trophy if you do all four.

Chris Ashmore has been speaking with the organiser of the Quadrathon – Harold McGuinness:

Highland Radio listeners who sign up for the event and who use the code Highland will be eligible for a discount.