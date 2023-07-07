Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

O’Brien confident construction worker shortage won’t compromise construction plans

The Housing Minister says he is confident that the construction industry can attract more workers.

They’re needed to complete outstanding housing projects across the country, despite unemployment sitting at an all time low. There’s particular concern in Donegal, with thousands of homes set to be demolished and rebuilt as a result of the defective blocks crisis.

New data published by the Fiscal Advisory Council show that around 63,500 workers engaged in construction projects in 2022, compared to 115,550 in 2007.

However Minister Darragh O’Brien said he’s confident more construction workers can be found………….

Top Stories

Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Three men due in court in Derry in connection with DCI Caldwell attack

7 July 2023
Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

O’Brien confident construction worker shortage won’t compromise construction plans

7 July 2023
Fr Rocks Banner
News

Man arrested after stabbing at Under 16s GAA match in Cookstown

7 July 2023
hedges
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for change to hedge cutting policy

7 July 2023
