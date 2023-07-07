O’Brien confident construction worker shortage won’t compromise construction plans

The Housing Minister says he is confident that the construction industry can attract more workers.

They’re needed to complete outstanding housing projects across the country, despite unemployment sitting at an all time low. There’s particular concern in Donegal, with thousands of homes set to be demolished and rebuilt as a result of the defective blocks crisis.

New data published by the Fiscal Advisory Council show that around 63,500 workers engaged in construction projects in 2022, compared to 115,550 in 2007.

However Minister Darragh O’Brien said he’s confident more construction workers can be found………….