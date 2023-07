The annual 12th of July Orange Order Parade gets under way this afternoon at Rossnowlagh, four days prior to the main demonstrations.

It is to commence at around 12:30pm close to St. Johns Parish Church.

An estimated 10,000 people are expected to attend the event which will have a demonstration and religious service at 3 o’clock with over 50 lodges to be in attendance.

Stewart McClean of the Newtown Cunningham Orange Hall says its a day to celebrate culture and traditions: