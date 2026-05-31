56 motorists arrested for driving under the influence on Irish roads this weekend

70 people have lost their lives on roads this year, as Gardaí continue a major safety crackdown over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Since the operation began on Thursday, 56 motorists have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Since Thursday over 700 people have been caught speeding, including a motorist travelling at 130 kilometres an hour in a 60 zone in County Cavan, and someone driving at 85 in a 50 zone.

More than 115 road users were also caught using a mobile phone or not wearing a seatbelt, with Gardaí urging motorists to take extra care over the remainder of the weekend.