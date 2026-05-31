St. Johnston toddler discharged from Intensive Care Unit

A St. Johnston toddler has been discharged from the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, following months of treatment.

Earlier this year, Daibhín Curran had been diagnosed with myocarditis and cardiomyopathy, along with rhinovirus and parvovirus infections, before being transferred to the PICU at Freeman Hospital in Newcastle to have a Berlin Heart fitted.

In a social media post, his mother Megan Curran confirmed he was discharged on Friday, following an open-heart surgery the previous week to have the device removed, as his own heart showed signs of recovery.

Megan says the toddler will spend some time in the Heart Unit in the Freeman before heading home to Donegal and thanked everyone who supported them since his diagnosis.