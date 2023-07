Catherine McDevitt of Letterkenny AC won both the 200 metres and 400 metres at the Scottish Masters Championships.

Elsewhere, there was success for Lifford-Strabane’s Ashling McArdle in the javelin at the National Juvenile Track and Field Championships in Tullamore, and Caolan McFadden of Cranford AC was first in the 800m.

Speaking on Saturday Sport, Patsy McGonagle gave an overview and also looked ahead to the Morton Games next weekend.