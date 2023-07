B.J. Banda and Stephen Doherty both returned to Finn Harps and played in Harps 0-0 draw against Bray Wanderers on Friday night.

Both players spoke to Diarmaid Doherty after the match.

Banda felt it was a “long time coming” after returning to Harps..

Doherty was happy with the clean sheet and defending of Harps after last night result..