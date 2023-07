Cllr. Patrick McGowan is welcoming the works by Uisce Eireann for the Castlefinn and Liscooley areas which are to commence next week.

It will see almost 3.4 kilometres of new mains along the N15 between the two areas and further piping replaced at Hill Head Road junction to the Castlefinn service reservoir.

He says it’s something he has lobbied for a long time: