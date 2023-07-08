Hockey: Luke Witherow looks ahead to European Championship II games in Dublin

Donegal’s Luke Witherow is in the senior Irish squad for the Men’s EuroHockey Championship II tournament that takes place at the Sport Ireland Campus, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 from 23-29 July, 2023.

Ireland will be in action against seven European Teams – Scotland, Italy, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Turkey and Portugal.

Witherow, originally from Convoy and who played hockey for many years with Raphoe, is now with Banbridge, the leading club side in Irish hockey.

On Saturday sport he spoke about his hockey career to date, being a proud Donegal man – it is rare for Donegal to have a senior international player – and his hopes of fulfilling a dream and helping Ireland to earn a place in the Olympic qualifiers.