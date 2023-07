Letterkenny native Ciara Doherty has cut ties with the Noel Kelly Management amid the on going payment scandal at RTÉ.

The presenter of The Tonight Show on Virgin Media told the Irish Independent that it’s important for her to be able to cover news stories while remaining totally impartial and that viewers can trust her.

Noel Kelly and Ryan Tubridy, who is his client, are to appear before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee early next week.