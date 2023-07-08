Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Michael Murphy speaks about the Minor Football Championship – and the season for Donegal’s senior footballers

Former Donegal captain Michael Murphy has been looking forward to Sunday’s Electric Ireland GAA All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Final between Monaghan and Derry, which throws in at 1pm at the Box IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh.

He’s been speaking to Oisin Langan about the minor championship.

He also spoke about how the season panned out for the Donegal senior team this season.

Meanwhile, in relation to the vacant Donegal managerial post Murphy has told RTE Sport that he is not interested in the position at this point in time.

