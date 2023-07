Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys has today announced that over 131,000 families are to receive the Enhanced Back to School Allowance this week.

6,115 families in Donegal are due to receive the payment, making it third behind Dublin with 33,650 families and Cork with 12,505.

There will be and extra €100 allocated per child due to cost of living pressures, with €260 for to be paid for children aged 4-11 years old and €385 for children over the age of 12.