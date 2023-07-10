Burst water main in West Donegal should be repaired by 11pm tonight

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to households and businesses in West Donegal over the coming hours.

Uisce Eireann says the problem will potentially affect supplies in Meenaweal, Annagry, Ranafast, Meenbannad, Kerrytown, Loughanure, Belcruit and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works, which are scheduled to take place until 11pm tonight.

For more information, enter the following reference number into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website : DON00065367.