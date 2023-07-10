Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Burst water main in West Donegal should be repaired by 11pm tonight

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to households and businesses in West Donegal over the coming hours.

Uisce Eireann says the problem will potentially affect supplies in Meenaweal, Annagry, Ranafast, Meenbannad, Kerrytown, Loughanure, Belcruit and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works, which are scheduled to take place until 11pm tonight.

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to households and businesses in West Donegal over the coming hours.

 

For more information, enter the following reference number into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website : DON00065367.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, sport and obituaries on Monday July 10th

10 July 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Update – Derry gas leak alert over

10 July 2023
Harley Varadkar
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC Cathaoirleach meets with Taoiseach to discuss priorities

10 July 2023
uisce eireann
News, Top Stories

Burst water main in West Donegal should be repaired by 11pm tonight

10 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, sport and obituaries on Monday July 10th

10 July 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Update – Derry gas leak alert over

10 July 2023
Harley Varadkar
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC Cathaoirleach meets with Taoiseach to discuss priorities

10 July 2023
uisce eireann
News, Top Stories

Burst water main in West Donegal should be repaired by 11pm tonight

10 July 2023
Cfinn Jellyfish 3
News, Top Stories

Compass Jellyfish detected on Carrickfinn Beach

10 July 2023
Fire Strike
News, Top Stories

Labour Court releases 10 recommendations for retained firefighters dispute

10 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube