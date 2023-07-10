DCC Cathaoirleach meets with Taoiseach to discuss priorities

Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Harley met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and a number of senior ministers at a special meeting of all Fine Gael council chairs last week.

Councillor Harley, who was first elected in 2009, was elected Mayor in June, told the meeting he wants to run an event with the HSE to raise awareness on men’s health issues, and also wants outstanding issues relating to defective blocks resolved as a matter of urgency.

Cllr Harley also stressed the need for more apprenticeships, and an overhaul of local government funding, particularly in terms of the need for councils to provide match funding for major projects…….