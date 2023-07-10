Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Upgrade works at Glenties-Ardara Water Treatment Plant commenced

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Donegal County Council has announced that works as part of the €15.5 million upgrade of Glenties-Ardara Water Treatment Plant have commenced.

The upgrade works will ensure the continued delivery of a clean, safe drinking water supply for approximately 3,650 customers.

It includes upgrades of the pressure filter tanks, storage kiosks as well as essential upgrades to the central controls and monitoring and instrumentation systems which will improve resilience at the water treatment plant.

The Glenties public water supply is on the Environmental Protection Agency’s Remedial Action List for high levels of trihalomethanes and once completed these works will reduce the risk posed by THMs for customers.

Martin Temple, Programme Manager at Uisce Éireann said works will be contained on site, to ensure minimal disruption to residents and businesses.

The project, which is being carried out by Veolia Limited, will be completed by the end of next year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 July 2023
School
News, Top Stories

6,115 families in Donegal to receive Enhanced Back to School Allowance this week

10 July 2023
lisa chambers
News, Audio, Top Stories

Long-term accommodation needed for refugees in the North West and West

10 July 2023
water works
News, Top Stories

Upgrade works at Glenties-Ardara Water Treatment Plant commenced

10 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 July 2023
School
News, Top Stories

6,115 families in Donegal to receive Enhanced Back to School Allowance this week

10 July 2023
lisa chambers
News, Audio, Top Stories

Long-term accommodation needed for refugees in the North West and West

10 July 2023
water works
News, Top Stories

Upgrade works at Glenties-Ardara Water Treatment Plant commenced

10 July 2023
classrooms
News, Top Stories

1335 Ukrainian children enrolled in schools at the end of the academic year

10 July 2023
Draft Plan milford town centre
News, Top Stories

Milford Draft Town Centre First enters second stage of public consultation

10 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube