Upgrade works at Glenties-Ardara Water Treatment Plant commenced

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Donegal County Council has announced that works as part of the €15.5 million upgrade of Glenties-Ardara Water Treatment Plant have commenced.

The upgrade works will ensure the continued delivery of a clean, safe drinking water supply for approximately 3,650 customers.

It includes upgrades of the pressure filter tanks, storage kiosks as well as essential upgrades to the central controls and monitoring and instrumentation systems which will improve resilience at the water treatment plant.

The Glenties public water supply is on the Environmental Protection Agency’s Remedial Action List for high levels of trihalomethanes and once completed these works will reduce the risk posed by THMs for customers.

Martin Temple, Programme Manager at Uisce Éireann said works will be contained on site, to ensure minimal disruption to residents and businesses.

The project, which is being carried out by Veolia Limited, will be completed by the end of next year.