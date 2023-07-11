Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Doherty accuses government of overseeing out of control waste of taxpayers’ money

 

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has told the Dail people are becoming disillusioned by a culture under which the government is presiding over the waste of taxpayers’ money without calling anyone to account.

The Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson was speaking after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dail the new National Children’s Hospital will be handed over to the government next year, and will be operational either by the end of next year or in early 2025.

He confirmed the total cost will be above the 1.4 billion euro currently budgeted for, but wouldn’t say by how much.

Deputy Doherty said the situation is out of control, and the government has allowed that to happen……..

Top Stories

pearse dail tue
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty accuses government of overseeing out of control waste of taxpayers’ money

11 July 2023
orange+men
News, Top Stories

Police warn of parade disruption in Derry and Tyrone

11 July 2023
Playback

Ours To Protect – Connie Gallagher Bryson Recycling 11/07/23

11 July 2023
Letterkenny skyline
News, Top Stories

€4 million in Urban Regeneration funding confirmed for Donegal

11 July 2023
