Donegal residents released from prison among the least likely to reoffend within a year

61 percent people released from prison re-offended within three years, with Donegal recording one of the lowest rates of reoffending within a year.

Figures from the CSO also show burglars and public order offenders were the most likely to re-offend.

Today’s CSO figures show three in five inmates who were released from prison in 2017, had reoffended by 2020.

The three-year reoffending rate is 78% for burglars and public order offenders, 71% for those convicted of theft and related offences, 40% for drug offenders and 12% for sex offenders.

Offenders living in Westmeath and Cavan had the highest rate of one year reoffending, while those living in Wexford, Sligo and Donegal had the lowest, with reoffending rates of 23%, compared to national average of 41%.

Six out of every ten inmates under the age of 21 re-offended within a year.