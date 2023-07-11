Gardaí appeal for information regarding theft and possible theft of cars in Buncrana

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house in the area of Loch View, Buncrana in the early hours of Wednesday morning last.

It’s understood entry was gained via an unlocked patio door and the keys for a black Audi A4 in the drive were taken, and the car subsequently stolen.

Meanwhile, approximately 2 hours before hand the attempted theft of a car occurred in Ard Crana, Buncrana.

It is unknown if the incidents are connected.

Garda interested in hearing any sightings for a silver Volvo jeep for both cases: