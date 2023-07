A glass panel on the back door of a house in the area of Crossroads, Claggan, Clonmany had been smashed on Friday night last.

Gardaí received reports of the incident at around 11:30pm, which is believed to have happened between 10.45pm and 11.10pm.

The house alarm was activated and no entry was gained to the home.

An appeal is being made by gardaí for any information of suspicious activity in the area around that time.