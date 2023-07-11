Irate motor cyclist bends wingmirror on car while travelling in Buncranna

Gardaí are appealing for information regarding an irate motorcyclist on Sunday afternoon last.
The incident occurred on Aileach Road between 3.10pm – 3.15pm.
Garda Gráinne Doherty told Greg Hughes the details on this mornings Nine ‘til Noon show:
