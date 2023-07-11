Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irate motor cyclist bends wingmirror on car while travelling in Buncranna

Gardaí are appealing for information regarding an irate motorcyclist on Sunday afternoon last.

The incident occurred on Aileach Road between 3.10pm – 3.15pm.

Garda Gráinne Doherty told Greg Hughes the details on this mornings Nine ‘til Noon show:

Playback

Ours To Protect – Connie Gallagher Bryson Recycling 11/07/23

11 July 2023
Letterkenny skyline
News, Top Stories

€4 million in Urban Regeneration funding confirmed for Donegal

11 July 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Woman in serious condition following collision with tree in Derry

11 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 July 2023
