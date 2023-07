The Letterkenny Road in Derry which was closed earlier today following a single-vehicle road traffic collision, has now reopened.

Just before 8.45 this morning, a silver Peugeot 207 was involved in a collision with a tree. One woman was taken to hospital, where she remains for treatment to serious injuries.

Anyone who was travelling in the area around this time and may have information, including dash-cam footage, is asked to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 345 of 11/07/23.