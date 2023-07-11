Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Ours To Protect – Connie Gallagher Bryson Recycling 11/07/23

Highland Radio are delighted to partner with Coimisiún na Meán in launching a new series dealing with various topics on sustainability.

Donna-Marie Doherty of Highland Radio will have a weekly feature on Tuesdays at 12:30 covering a real mix of different topics and interviews with businesses and experts who have a common interest on expertise in sustainability.

Coimisiún na Meán stated; ‘”Ours to Protect”, is a unique and exciting audio project – a collaboration of local and regional broadcasters from across the country who have come together to tackle climate change, champion climate action, and inform and educate audiences all over Ireland about how they can make a difference.’

Listen back to this weeks feature with Connie Gallagher, General Manager of Bryson Recycling.

Here is everything you need to know about recycling in Donegal:

Tip Sheet:

Listen back to past episodes


Ours to Protect Survey

Ecological Footprint Calculator


Playback

