Police warn of parade disruption in Derry and Tyrone

Police in Derry are warning of possible traffic disruption this evening, Tuesday, 11th July due to parades taking place.

These include parades in The Fountain area of the city, Castlederg, Newtownstewart, Donemana, Artigarvan and Newbuildings between 7pm and 11pm.

There will be some traffic disruption across the Derry City & Strabane District tomorrow (Wed) morning and evening due to feeder parades for the Twelfth of July.

These feeder parades are taking place between approximately 7am to 11am and 5pm to 8pm.

People are being advised of some delays, including on routes in and out of the city.

 

Doherty accuses government of overseeing out of control waste of taxpayers’ money

11 July 2023
Police warn of parade disruption in Derry and Tyrone

11 July 2023
Ours To Protect – Connie Gallagher Bryson Recycling 11/07/23

11 July 2023
€4 million in Urban Regeneration funding confirmed for Donegal

11 July 2023
