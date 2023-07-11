Red flags removed from North Coast beaches, but algae may still be present

Authorities in the North say bathing water quality in County Derry the North Coast has improved, but caution is still advised.

The red flag advice against bathing at Portstewart, Castlerock, Downhill and Benone beaches on the North Coast has now been removed, however the public is still advised to be vigilant for pockets of blue green algae residue and scum along the shoreline.

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and Northern Ireland Environment Agency say samples taken throughout the weekend from the bathing waters in Portstewart, Castlerock, Downhill and Benone, show that the Blue-Green Algae has now dispersed and the waters are safe to bathe in.

However, they say small pockets of scum and residue of the algae may still be on the shoreline and people should remain careful not to let their dogs ingest such material.

DAERA will now revert to its regular weekly monitoring of the bathing waters.

If people suspect there is blue-green algae they are asked to report it on the Bloomin’ Algae App.

Last week, Donegal indicated that there was no immediate risk to the North Inishowen coast, which is very short distance away.

However, they indicated the council continues to closely monitor the sitution.

******************

DAERA statement in full –

North Coast bathing waters situation improves but caution still advised

The red flag advice against bathing at Portstewart, Castlerock, Downhill and Benone beaches on the North Coast has now been removed, however the public is still advised to be vigilant for pockets of blue green algae residue and scum along the shoreline.

Samples taken by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) throughout the weekend from the bathing waters in Portstewart, Castlerock, Downhill and Benone, show that the Blue-Green Algae has now dispersed and the waters are safe to bathe in. The local bathing water operators have confirmed that all red flag warnings have now been removed.

However, small pockets of scum and residue of the algae may still be on the shoreline and people should remain careful not to let their dogs ingest such material.

DAERA will now revert to its regular weekly monitoring of the bathing waters.

If you suspect there is blue-green algae: