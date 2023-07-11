Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly due in two Oireachtas Committee hearings today

Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly will appear before highly anticipated Oireachtas Committee hearings later.

The two will be asked to account for hidden payments made to the broadcaster by RTÉ over a number of years.

Ryan Tubridy probably the biggest celeb to ever appear at an Oireachtas Committee and Noel Kelly’s proximity to the stars leading to his appearance.

It could be six, seven, eight hours of hearings when all is done which is a difficult gauntlet for anyone to run.

These two hearings getting unprecedented coverage – some pubs will be showing the Committees, they’ll be broadcast on RTÉ and Virgin Media and streaming on Oireachtas.ie from 11am.