Bus Eireann apologises after bus cancellations between Donegal and Dublin

Two bus services were cancelled travelling between Donegal Town and Dublin in the early hours this morning.

In a statement Bus Eireann sincerely apologised for the inconvenience caused after the 1amn Donegal to Dublin service was cancelled because of the lack of a driver, and the 6am Dublin to Donegal was also cancelled.

Bus Eireann statement –

Bus Éireann regrets that the 1am Expressway Route X30 service from Donegal to Dublin was cancelled this morning, 12 July 2023. The service was cancelled due to short notice driver non availability. Every effort was found to secure an alternative driver or provide an additional service, but due to the lack of notice this was not possible on this occasion.

Unfortunately, as a result of this, the 6.30am Expressway X30 service from Dublin to Donegal was also cancelled. Pre booked customers on this service were notified of the cancellation via email at 3.25am this morning, 12 July 2023, and offered a full refund. They were accommodated on the next service to Donegal at departing at 8am.

Bus Éireann sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused by today’s cancellations. We understand how frustrating cancellations are for customers particularly when travelling to and from airports.

Bus Éireann is investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and has been in contact with all affected customers.

