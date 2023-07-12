Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Derry City confirm Sam Todd signing

Derry City FC have confirm central defender Sam Todd has re-joined the club on a permanent deal, having spent the last couple of seasons at UCD.

The 25-year old Donegal native was in City’s Academy before being brought into the senior squad in 2017.

Sam moved to Finn Harps a year later before earning a scholarship at the Dublin University.

He travelled with his new team-mates to the Faroe Islands on Wednesday morning ahead of our Europa Conference clash with HB Torshavn on Thursday night.

Speaking with Kevin McLaughlin, Sam is delighted to get the deal done:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 July 2023
stoeln motorbike
News, Top Stories

Motorbike stolen overnight from Letterkenny

12 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Business Matters, News, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 153 – Oliver McBride

12 July 2023
Childrens hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Just 27 of 3,000 rooms completed at National Children’s Hospital

12 July 2023
