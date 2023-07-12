Derry City confirm Sam Todd signing

Derry City FC have confirm central defender Sam Todd has re-joined the club on a permanent deal, having spent the last couple of seasons at UCD.

The 25-year old Donegal native was in City’s Academy before being brought into the senior squad in 2017.

Sam moved to Finn Harps a year later before earning a scholarship at the Dublin University.

He travelled with his new team-mates to the Faroe Islands on Wednesday morning ahead of our Europa Conference clash with HB Torshavn on Thursday night.

Speaking with Kevin McLaughlin, Sam is delighted to get the deal done: