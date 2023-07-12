Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Motorists in West Tyrone warned of traffic disruptions today

Road users are advised of disruption which is expected in West Tyrone due to planned parades for the Twelfth of July.

Dromore will be closed to all through traffic, with the parade scheduled to move off from the Omagh Road at 12pm, before travelling along Main Street, Galbally Road and Church Field at the junction with Fintona Road. The return parade is expected to move off at approximately 4pm.

Traffic travelling from Enniskillen to Omagh will be affected by the closures, and road users are advised to travel via Kesh.

Approved parking will be available on the Omagh Road.

Police are also warning of traffic disruption in and out of Derry City this morning and this evening.

There will also be feeder parades in many towns across the region, including a number in Donegal.

