Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After looking at the front pages political commentator Sean McKiernan, former RTE correspondent Ciaran Mullally and Deputy Thomas Pringle discuss the latest developments in the RTE payments scandal:

We hear of young Fine Gael’s efforts to bring in stand alone laws on spiking and we debate if July 12th should be a public holiday on the island of Ireland:

We discuss public consultation on a proposed new binding online safety code, Mary Ferry answers skincare questions and Ciaran is in with the business news:

