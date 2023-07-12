Possible of Strategic Development Zone at Ireland West Airport to be probed

€200,000 per year is to be provided for two years, to Mayo County Council to develop a roadmap for the Strategic Development Zone at Ireland West Airport.

Ireland West Airport today welcomes the announcement by Government, that the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment are to allocate €200,000 per year, for two years, to Mayo County Council to facilitate the employment of a dedicated project manager and the engagement of external expertise to develop a roadmap for the Strategic Development Zone at Ireland West Airport.

This collaborative effort will be overseen by a steering group comprising Ireland West Airport, the Western Development Commission, Mayo County Council, IDA Ireland, and Enterprise Ireland, alongside the programme manager for the West Regional Enterprise Plan.

The Strategic Development Zone Scheme, if built out to its full capacity, could deliver 95,025sq.m of Commercial, Business & Enterprise space,44,000sq.m of Aviation Economic Development & Services, and 11,000sq.m of Hotel Accommodation & Conference floorspace and has the potential to create up to 6,000 jobs and become a key economic driver for the West of Ireland.

Arthur French, Chairman, Ireland West Airport said ‘We welcome today’s announcement of funding by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment which will provide initial funding over a two-year period for the development of a detailed plan with key stakeholders for the future development of the Strategic Development Zone landbank around the Airport. I wish to thank An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, TD, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney TD, and Minister of State in the Department of Enterprise, Dara Calleary, TD, for their important backing of the project as well as thanking our local politicians & TD’s and Local Authority Partners for their continued support in progressing the development of the Strategic Development Zone. We look forward to working with the steering group in the coming months to deliver on the undoubted potential that the Strategic Development Zone provides, in harnessing the economic potential of the Atlantic Economic Corridor along the Northwestern seaboard from Galway to Donegal. This commitment by Government today will hopefully be the platform from which all key stakeholders will build a cohesive model using the Strategic Development Zone for balanced regional economic development and significant new job creation”.

Photo Caption

Pictured at Ireland West Airport recently were from left to right, Kevin Kelly, CE, Mayo County Council, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Dara Calleary, TD, Alan Dillon, TD, An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, TD, Michael Ring, TD, Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport, Arthur French, Chairman, Ireland West Airport