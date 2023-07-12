Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Ruaidhri Higgins says Derry want advantage ahead of home European leg

Derry City start their European journey on Thursday evening with the first leg of their European Conference League Qualification in the Faroe Island’s.

The Candystrips face Havnar Bóltfelag (HB) Torshavn with Derry at home in the second leg next week.

With HB seen as favourites for the first leg, Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins feels the tie will be difficult but says they are good enough to take an advantage ahead of the second game at The Brandywell:

Higgins said they have to be full focused on the task at hand:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Bonfire2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Effigy of Michelle O’Neill placed on Tyrone bonfire last night

12 July 2023
orange order
News, Top Stories

Motorists in West Tyrone warned of traffic disruptions today

12 July 2023
polestar
News, Audio, Top Stories

€4 million URDF allocation for Letterkenny is an endorsement of local policy – Brogan

12 July 2023
Ireland West Airport
News, Top Stories

Possible of Strategic Development Zone at Ireland West Airport to be probed

12 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Bonfire2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Effigy of Michelle O’Neill placed on Tyrone bonfire last night

12 July 2023
orange order
News, Top Stories

Motorists in West Tyrone warned of traffic disruptions today

12 July 2023
polestar
News, Audio, Top Stories

€4 million URDF allocation for Letterkenny is an endorsement of local policy – Brogan

12 July 2023
Ireland West Airport
News, Top Stories

Possible of Strategic Development Zone at Ireland West Airport to be probed

12 July 2023
cso irish
News, Top Stories

Donegal residents released from prison among the least likely to reoffend within a year

11 July 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday July 11th

11 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube