Ruaidhri Higgins says Derry want advantage ahead of home European leg

Derry City start their European journey on Thursday evening with the first leg of their European Conference League Qualification in the Faroe Island’s.

The Candystrips face Havnar Bóltfelag (HB) Torshavn with Derry at home in the second leg next week.

With HB seen as favourites for the first leg, Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins feels the tie will be difficult but says they are good enough to take an advantage ahead of the second game at The Brandywell:

Higgins said they have to be full focused on the task at hand: