Diversions will be in place this evening at the Dry Arch roundabout to facilitate roadworks.

Traffic control measures will be in place on the N13 as works take place on the approach to the Dry Arch Roundabout on the Ballybofey side from 7pm to 1am.

Traffic approaching from the Ballybofey direction heading towards Letterkenny and Derry will be diverted via the Leck Road, Cullion Road, Polestar roundabout and N56 Four Lane.