The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team were part of a multi-agency operation in Sligo in an effort to locate missing 22 year old David Slanina.

In a statement they say it was a massive operation in which they left with heavy hearts.

David went missing on Saturday last.

Gardaí say following the location of a body, the search had been stood down.

The DMRT have offered their sincerest condolences to the young mans family.