Government representatives say the right things, then act differently – MAG Chair

The Joint Committee on Housing, Local Government and Heritage meeting to discuss the Defective Block Scheme regulations and review of I.S. 465 with stakeholders is continuing at Leinster House.

In her opening address, Chairperson of MAG, Lisa Hone highlighted contradictions in governments actions and says she believes the efforts made for homeowners, correlates to their value of seats for government parties.

She said government representatives say the right things, but that’s not reflected in their actions and decisions……