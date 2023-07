Finn Harps return to action this Friday night against Cobh Ramblers at Finn Park.

Diarmaid Doherty will have live updates on Highland from the 8pm KO in association with B&S Credit Union Main Street Ballybofey.

After last weeks positive draw with Bray Wanderers in which Harps put in a good performance, Dave Rogers side will be chasing a second home win of the season.

On this weeks LOI Chat former Finn Harps player Joe Boyle has been looking forward to Friday’s match with Oisin Kelly: