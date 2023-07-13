Man rearrested in connection with Sliabh Liag incident

A man has been rearrested today in connection with an alleged assault at Sliabh Liag.

A major search operation was launched following the incident over two weeks ago.

Gardai have confirmed that a man in his 30s has been rearrested today as investigations into the alleged incident continue.

He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a Garda Station in the Northwestern Region.

A major search got underway at Sliabh Liag following the alleged incident on Saturday June 24th and Sunday June 25th involving Gardai and the Coast Guard.

Two people were arrested in the following days but were later released without charge.

Sliabh Liag was closed off for a week to facilitate searches for a missing man believed to be aged in his 60s and from Northern Ireland.

A body of a man was subsequently found on Monday of last week with Gardai saying post mortem results were not being released for operational reasons.