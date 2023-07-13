Oireachtas Housing Committee to discuss Defective Block regulations today

The Joint Committee on Housing, Local Government and Heritage will meet this morning to discuss the Defective Block Scheme regulations and review of I.S. 465 with stakeholders.

The meeting gets underway at 9.30am in Committee Room 1 at Leinster House, and will be split into two sessions.

The first session will hear from the Expert Group, the Society of Chartered Surveyors of Ireland, Engineers Ireland, the Mica Action Group in Donegal and other campaign organisations.

The second session will hear from the department, the City and County Managers Association, and the National Standards Authority of Ireland.

The session can be viewed on the Oireachtas website by clicking this link –

https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/oireachtas-tv/cr1-live/