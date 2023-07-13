Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

People will remain trapped until government remove roadblocks – MAG Chair

The Chair of the Mica Action Group has told an Oireachtas Committee that people will remain trapped in houses afflicted by defective blocks until government removes a number of roadblocks.

Lisa Hone told the committee that the biggest myth is that this is a 100% scheme., saying the reality is that it is 100% “except for x, y and z”.

She told the committee that practically every homeowner has to raise extra finance to meet costs which are not covered, and that’s putting some people in impossible situations…..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

roadworks
News, Top Stories

Diversions in place this evening at Dry Arch roundabout

13 July 2023
jb
Around the Northwest

Around the Northwest with John Breslin – Director of Errigal Arts Festival, Paul Brown

13 July 2023
oquigley
Top Stories, Audio, News

Senior DOH official tells committee Defective Blocks Scheme is NOT a redress scheme

13 July 2023
loganair1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Take off for Loganair’s Donegal to Glasgow service this summer

13 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

roadworks
News, Top Stories

Diversions in place this evening at Dry Arch roundabout

13 July 2023
jb
Around the Northwest

Around the Northwest with John Breslin – Director of Errigal Arts Festival, Paul Brown

13 July 2023
oquigley
Top Stories, Audio, News

Senior DOH official tells committee Defective Blocks Scheme is NOT a redress scheme

13 July 2023
loganair1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Take off for Loganair’s Donegal to Glasgow service this summer

13 July 2023
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

N56 closed following collision between Falcarragh and Dunfanaghy

13 July 2023
irish rail
News, Audio, Top Stories

All-Island Strategic Rail Review to be published by end of month

13 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube