People will remain trapped until government remove roadblocks – MAG Chair

The Chair of the Mica Action Group has told an Oireachtas Committee that people will remain trapped in houses afflicted by defective blocks until government removes a number of roadblocks.

Lisa Hone told the committee that the biggest myth is that this is a 100% scheme., saying the reality is that it is 100% “except for x, y and z”.

She told the committee that practically every homeowner has to raise extra finance to meet costs which are not covered, and that’s putting some people in impossible situations…..