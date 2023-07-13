Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Pringle calls for more investment in soccer with an emphasis on access and inclusion

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle calls for more investment into soccer clubs in rural areas, with an emphasis on improving access and inclusion.

The Independent deputy told the Dail support is needed for clubs like St. Catherine’s in Killybegs, as there are too many teams relying on one pitch which is often waterlogged and closed under repair.

He called for sports facilities to be more accessible for people with disabilities, saying that Buncrana Hearts and Letterkenny Rovers are the only two clubs in Donegal that are part of the ‘Football for All’ programme.

Deputy Pringle also emphasised the need to bring more women and girls into the sport……..

