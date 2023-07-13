Senior DOH official tells committee Defective Blocks Scheme is NOT a redress scheme

A senior official in the Department of Housing has stressed the Defective Concrete Block Scheme is not a redress or compensation scheme, and is being provided voluntarily by government.

Assistant General Secretary Feargal O’Coigligh, who heads up the department’s remediation programme, stressed the new scheme is a marked improvement on its predecessor…………

On the need for further research, Geraldine Larkin of the National Standards Authority of Ireland told the hearing that research is already underway, and more is being done……….

Liam Ward, Head of Services at Donegal County Council told the hearing that since applications for the new scheme opened earlier this week, the council has received three formal applications, and a lot of initial contacts. He also said the process of transferring over 800 applicants under the old scheme to the National Housing Agency is already underway.

Mr Ward said more staff are being taken on to deal with the extra workload..…….