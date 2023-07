A charity representing older people says the State Pension should increase by a minimum of €27.50, to prevent a further increase in poverty rates.

Launching its pre-budget submission this morning, Alone says a recent survey shows more than half of people are finding it difficult to pay their bills.

The charity says heating and energy costs are the most worrying costs for older people.

Seán Moynihan, CEO of Alone, is urging the Government to invest in an ageing population: