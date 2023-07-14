Greenhouse gas emissions decreased by 1.9% in 2022 – EPA

Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions decreased by 1.9 per cent in 2022.

The Environmental Protection Agency says the drop was driven by higher fuel prices, increased renewable energy, behavioural change and regulation.

It also found agriculture emissions decreased by 1.2 percent, and residential emissions decreased by 12.7.

Transport emissions increased by 6 per cent in 2022 though, as a result of the Covid rebound.

Mary Frances Rochford, Programme Manager with the EPA, says the decrease in emissions needs to be ramped up………..