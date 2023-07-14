Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
JPC Chair says fight to retain Donegal Garda Division continues as lack of resources remains an issue

The Chair of the Joint Policing Committee in Donegal says the campaign to ensure the county remains a stand alone garda division continues, and he remains hopeful the decision to merge Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim will be abandoned.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle made the comments on today’s Nine til Noon Show as he addressed the need for a coordinated response to what he described as a small but worrying trend of crime in Letterkenny, including some violent incidents which have been videoed and circulated .

He said gardai, the council, and business and community representatives all have a role to play , and stressed that by and large, Letterkenny is a safe and vibrant town in which to live, work and do business.

He says gardai have had some success, but need the resources to do more…………

