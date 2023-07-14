McHugh says homeowners must be included on Defective Block Scheme Implentation Group

A Donegal TD says homeowners affected by defective blocks must be included on the Implementation Steering Group which is to be established to work through issues as they arise in the new redress scheme.

In a submission to an Oireachtas Housing Committee at which the defective blocks issue was discussed, Deputy Joe McHugh welcomed the establishment of the group, but stressed the need for the voice of homeowners to be included.

Deputy McHugh told the committee that based on his ministerial experience, the biggest risk is that officials now regard the issue as having been addressed, and then move on to something else.

That, he said, cannot be allowed happen…………….