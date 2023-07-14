Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Minister O’Brien hasn’t stepped up to resolve retained firefighters dispute – Deputy MacLochlainn

The Minister for Local Government has issued a fresh appeal to Retained Firefighters to back Labour Court recommendations aimed at settling a long running dispute.

SIPTU is recommending its members reject the proposals in a row over working conditions.

Minister Darragh O’Brien insists they provide for a significant improvement to the work-life balance of retained firefighters.

The Minister says their rejection would only serve to further entrench positions and make a resolution to this dispute more complex and difficult to achieve.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says members of the force have once again been let down:

