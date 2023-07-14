Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Fr John Joe Duffy, Dr Joe Kelly and Edward Grant – topics include proposed changes to sex education for Leaving Cert students, if the 12th should be a public holiday and Ireland failing to meet its climate targets:

Letterkenny Chamber President Toni Forrester invites businesses to enter this years Chamber awards, Councillor Gerry McMonagle discusses public order concerns in Letterkenny and there is an impassioned plea for the public’s help to find a much loved missing dog:

Michael and Fionnuala are back for ‘That’s Entertainment’ which includes your weather forecast from Alan O’Reilly who joins the team in studio: