Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Fr John Joe Duffy, Dr Joe Kelly and Edward Grant – topics include proposed changes to sex education for Leaving Cert students, if the 12th should be a public holiday and Ireland failing to meet its climate targets:

Letterkenny Chamber President Toni Forrester invites businesses to enter this years Chamber awards, Councillor Gerry McMonagle discusses public order concerns in Letterkenny and there is an impassioned plea for the public’s help to find a much loved missing dog:

Michael and Fionnuala are back for ‘That’s Entertainment’ which includes your weather forecast from Alan O’Reilly who joins the team in studio:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Fire Strike
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister O’Brien hasn’t stepped up to resolve retained firefighters dispute – Deputy MacLochlainn

14 July 2023
Garda Car 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr urges people to hand video evidence to Gardai instead of sharing online

14 July 2023
fraud
News, Audio, Top Stories

8.8% increase in fraud and scams

14 July 2023
rainn-696x392-1-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Wind and rain expected to continue over weekend

14 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Fire Strike
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister O’Brien hasn’t stepped up to resolve retained firefighters dispute – Deputy MacLochlainn

14 July 2023
Garda Car 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr urges people to hand video evidence to Gardai instead of sharing online

14 July 2023
fraud
News, Audio, Top Stories

8.8% increase in fraud and scams

14 July 2023
rainn-696x392-1-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Wind and rain expected to continue over weekend

14 July 2023
Museum Award 2
News

Donegal museums recognised nationally

14 July 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

JPC Chair says fight to retain Donegal Garda Division continues as lack of resources remains an issue

14 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube